WATSEKA — The Hoopeston Area girls basketball team held onto beat Watseka 37-30 on the road on Thursday.
Claire Dixon had 16 points for the Cornjerkers, while Klaire Pilcher had 10 and Lacie Breymeyer added seven points.
Hoopeston Area will return to action on Saturday against Heritage.
At Watseka
Hoopeston Area 37, Watseka 30
Hoopeston Area (37) — Brylie Cox 0 2-4 2, Lacie Breymeyer 3 1-2 7, Claire Dixon 5 2-3 16, Maddie Barnes 0 0-0 0, Bre Crose 0 2-2 2, Klaire Pilcher 5 0-2 10. Totals: 13 7-13 37.
Watseka (30) — Elizabeth Wittenborn 0 0-0 0, Christa Holohan 0 0-0 0, Natalie Petersen 0 0-0 0, Brianna Denault 1 1-2 3, Becca Benoit 6 2-5 14, Ava Swartz 2 0-0 5, Jasmine Essington 2 1-2 5, Emily Miller 0 3-4 3, Megan Martin 0 0-0 0. Totals: 11 7-13 30.
Hoopeston;8;6;13;10;—;37
Watseka;5;7;9;9;— ;30
3-point field goals — Hoopeston Area 4 (Dixon 4); Watseka 1 (Swartz). Total fouls — Hoopeston Area 11, Watseka 11. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — none.
