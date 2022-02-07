GEORGETOWN — The Hoopeston Area girls basketball team took a 25-12 halftime lead and it held for a 49-33 win over Georgetown-Ridge Farm on Monday.
Tori Birge had 13 points for the Cornjerkers, while Claire Dixon had 11, Bre Crose had nine and Lacie Breymeyer and Maddie Barnes each had six.
Bryleigh Collom and Addi Spesard each had eight points to lead the Buffaloes, while Kendall Roberts had seven and Sydney Spesard added six points.
At Georgetown
Hoopeston Area 49, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 33
Hoopeston Area (49) — Madde Barnes 2 2-4 6, Kaitlynn Lange 0 0-0 0, Brylie Cox 0 0-0 0, Payton Armstrong 2 0-1 4, Lacie Breymeyer 2 2-2 6, Claire Dixon 2 5-6 11, Layla Birch 0 0-0 0, Tori Birge 6 1-2 13, Makhia Colunga 0 0-0 0, Bre Crose 3 3-4 9, Olivia Swartz 0 0-0 0. Totals: 17 13-19 49.
Georgetown-Ridge Farm (33) — Kendall Roberts 2 2-3 7, J'Lynn Waltz 0 0-0 0, Savana Cunningham 0 1-2 1, Sierra Cunningham 0 0-0 0, Sydney Spesard 2 2-4 6, Taylor Fpste r0 0-0 0, Bryleigh Collom 3 2-4 8, Addi Spesard 2 4-8 8, Ally Cobble 1 1-2 3, Bailee Whittaker 0 0-0 0. Totals: 10 11-20 33.
Hoopeston;12;13;14;10;—;49
Geo-RF;6;6;13;8;—;33
3-point field goals — Hoopeston Area 2 (Dixon 2). Total fouls — Hoopeston Area 17, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 13. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — none.
