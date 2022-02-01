HOOPESTON — The Hoopeston Area girls basketball team defeated Cissna Park 46-43 on Tuesday.
Tori Birge had 20 points and six rebounds, while Claire Dixon had 13 points for the Cornjerkers, who is scheduled to play Watseka on Thursday.
Cloudy with snow. Some sleet or freezing rain possible. High 31F. Winds NNE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 100%. 5 to 8 inches of snow expected..
Cloudy with snow showers becoming a steady accumulating snow later on. Low 19F. Winds NNE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches.
Updated: February 1, 2022 @ 11:57 pm
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.