HOOPESTON — After a two-week break for the holidays, the Hoopeston Area Cornjerkers got their 2023 started with a 63-31 win over the Monticello Sages in prep girls basketball.
Hoopeston Area (8-7 overall) had three players score in double figures with Claire Dixon leading the way with 16 points. Also reaching double digits were Brylie Cox (13) and Bre Crose (12).
Crose also had a team-high 8 steals, while Dixon finished with five thefts.
