BISMARCK — The Hoopeston Area girls basketball team did enough to beat Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 44-31 on Monday.
Bre Crose had 12 points for the Cornjerkers, while Brylie Cox and Lexie Breymeyer each had 10 and Claire Dixon had five points.
Aubrey Peters had nine points for the Blue Devils, while Alivia Reifsteck, Natalie Clapp, Mayzee Myers and Mikayla Cox each had four points.
The Cornjerkers will face Iroquois West on Thursday while the Blue Devils will play Chrisman.
At Bismarck
Hoopeston Area 44, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 31
Hoopeston Area (44) — Brylie Cox 3 4-5 10, Lexie Breymeyer 3 4-6 10, Claire Dixon 2 1-2 5, Maddie Barnes 2 0-0 4, Bre Crose 4 4-4 12, Addy Kelnhofer 0 0-0 0, Klaire Pilcher 1 1-3 3. Totals: 14 14-20 44.
BHRA (31) — Aubrey Peters 4 1-2 9, Alivia Reifsteck 2 0-0 4, Natalie Clapp 2 0-1 4, Beth McMahon 1 0-0 2, Mayzee Myers 2 0-0 4, Ava Acton 1 0-3 2, Draycee Nelson 1 0-0 2, Mikayla Cox 1 2-2 4. Totals: 14 3-8 31.
Hoopeston;13;7;14;10;—;44
BHRA;3;9;10;9;— ;31
Total fouls — Hoopeston Area 15, BHRA 18. Fouled out — Acton. Technical fouls — none.
