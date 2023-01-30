GEORGETOWN — The Georgetown-Ridge Farm girls basketball team cruised toa 57-25 win over First Baptist on Monday.
J'Lynn Waltz had 18 points to lead the Buffaloes, while Kendall Roberts had 16 points, Sydney Spesard and Bryleigh Collom each had six points, Savana Cunningham had five points and Addi Spesard had 12 rebounds and eight assists.
Ava Taubert had 14 points for the Knights, while Annika Taubert added 11.
The Buffaloes will play Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin on Thursday.
At Georgetown
Georgetown-Ridge Farm 57, First Baptist 25
First Baptist (25) — Blakely Froman 0 0-0 0, Annika Taubert 4 0-2 11, Mari Martin 0 0-0 0, Katelyn Wells 0 0-0 0, Emma Ciancio 0 0-0 0, Bella Ciancio 0 0-0 , Ava Taubert 5 3-6 14, Clara Houston 0 0-0 0, Natani Day 0 0-0 0, Shabreanna Beasley 0 0-0 0. Totals: 9 3-8 25.
Geo-RF (57) — Kendall Roberts 6 2-2 16, J'Lynn Waltz 8 2-2 18, Savanna Cunningham 2 1-2 5, Peyton McComas 1 0-0 2, Sierra Cunningham 0 0-0 0, Sydney Spesard 3 0-0 6, Kaydence Kraus 0 0-0 0, Taylor Foster 0 0-0 0, Bryleigh Collom 2 2-4 6, Addi Speward 0 0-0 0, Milee Ellis 1 0-0 2, Kaylynn Payne 0 0-0 0, Makiya Tyler 0 0-0 0, Hadlee Hayes 1 0-0 2. Totals: 24 7-10 57.
First Baptist;4;14;5;2;—; 25
Geo-RF;20;4;18;15 ;— ;57
3-point field goals — First Baptist 4 (Annika Taubert 3, Ava Taubert); Geo-RF 2 (Roberts 2). Total fouls — First Baptist 7, Geo-RF 6. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — none.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.