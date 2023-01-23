CHRISMAN — Coming off a third-place finish at the Vermilion County Tournament, the Georgetown-Ridge Farm girls basketball team beat Chrisman 53-31.
Bryleigh Collom had 16 points to lead the Buffaloes, while Kendall Roberts had 15 and J'Lynn Waltz and Addie Spesard each had five points.
Taylor Jones had eight for the Cardinals, while Addison Phipps had six points and Jaiden Alexander and McKenzie Mitchell each had five.
At Chrisman
Georgetown-Ridge Farm 53, Chrisman 31
Georgetown-Ridge Farm (53) — Kendall Roberts 7 0-0 15, J'Lynn Wlatz 2 1-2 5, Savanna Cunningham 1 2-5 4, Peyton McComas 1 1-1 3, Sierra Cunningham 0 0-0 0, Sydney Spesard 1 1-2 3, Bryleigh Collom 5 6-11 16, Addi Spesard 1 3-4 5, Milee Ellis 0 0-0 0, Hadlee Hayes 0 0-0 0. Totals: 18 14-25 53.
Chrisman (31) —Taylor Jones 3 0-0 8, Whitnie Haton 1 0-0 2, Jaiden Alexander 2 1-2 5, Olivia Radke 0 0-0 0, Bailey Presslor 1 0-0 2, Sabrian Boyer 0 0-0 0, Peyton Reasor 1 0-0 2, McKenzie Mitchell 1 3-4 5, Addyson Phipps 2 0-0 6, Addelyn Miller 0 1-6 1. Totals: 11 5-12 31.
Geo-RF;18;18;13;4;—;53
Chrisman;8;8;10;5;— ;31
3-point field goals — Geo-RF 1 (Roberts 1); Chrisman 4 (Jones 2, Phipps 2). Total fouls — Geo-RF 11, Chrisman 17. Fouled out — Savanna Cunningham Technical fouls — none.
