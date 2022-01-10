WATSEKA — The Georgetown-Ridge Farm girls basketball team had a tough road game on Monday, losing to Watseka 54-16 in Vermilion Valley Conference action.
Sydney Spesard had six points for the Buffaloes, while Addie Spesard and Kendall Roberts each added four points.
The Buffaloes will host Oakwood on Thursday.
At Watseka
Watseka 54, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 16
Geo-RF (16) — Kendall Roberts 2 0-0 4, J'Lynn Waltz 0 0-0 0, Sierra Cunningham 0 0-0 0, Sydney Spesard 3 0-0 6, Addie Spesard 0 4-10 4, Ally Cobble 0 0-0 0, Bailee Whittaker 1 0-0 2. Totals: 6 4-10 16.
Watseka (54) — Haven Meyer 2 0-0 5, Elizabeth Wittenborn 0 0-0 0, Mallary Dirks 0 0-0 0, Briana Koester 0 0-0 0, Allie Hoy 2 1-2 6, Raegan Gooding 4 0-0 8, Becca Benoit 0 3-4 3, Clair Curry 2 0-2 5, Sydney McTaggart 7 0-0 14, Addi Edwards 2 3-3 7, Elena Newell 1 0-0 2, Emily Miller 1 2-4 4, Jackie Lynch 0 0-0 0. Totals: 21 9-15 54.
Geo-RF;6;4;2;4;—;16
Watseka;17;22;10;5;—;54
3-point field goals — Watseka 3 (Meyer, Hoy, Curry). Total fouls — Geo-RF 12, Watseka 11. Fouled out — Whittaker. Technical fouls — none.
