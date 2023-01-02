GEORGETOWN — The Georgetown-Ridge Farm girls basketball team scored 20 points in the fourth quarter to get a 46-43 win over Westville on Monday.
Kendall Roberts had 15 points with five of those points in the fourth, in which the Buffaloes were down 29-26 entering the quarter, while Savana Cunningham and Addi Spesard each had seven, J'Lynn Waltz and Sydney Spesard each had six and Bryleigh Collom added five points.
Lydia Gondzur had 14 points to lead the Tigers, while Lani Gondzur and Aubrie Jenkins each had nine and Maddie Appl added eight.
The Buffaloes will travel to Salt Fork on Thursday, while the Tigers will play Fisher on Thursday.
At Georgetown
Georgetown-Ridge Farm 46, Westville 43
Westville (43) — Lani Gondzur 4 1-2 9, Lydia Gondzur 4 5-6 14, Hadley Jones 0 1-2 1, Maddie Appl 4 0-0 8, Ariel Clarkston 1 0-0 2, Aubrie Jenkins 3 3-7 9. Totals: 16 10-17 43.
Geo-RF (46) — Kendall Roberts 5 5-6 15, J'Lynn Waltz 3 0-0 6, Savana Cunningham 3 1-5 7, Peyton McComas 0 0-0 0, Sierra Cunningham, 0 0-0 0, Sydney Spesard 3 0-2 6, Bryleigh Collom 2 1-4 5, Addie Spesard 2 3-4 7. Totals: 18 10-21 46.
Westville;11;5;13;14;—;43
Geo-RF;11;10;5;20;— ;46
3-point field goals — Westville 1 (Lydia Gondzur). Total fouls — Westville 12, Geo-RF 12. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — none.
