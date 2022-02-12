GEORGETOWN — In a season full of breaking losing streaks, the Georgetown-Ridge Farm girls basketball team broke another on Saturday.
The Buffaloes rallied in the fourth quarter to beat Villa Grove 40-35 in the first round of an IHSA Class 1A regional.
Kendall Roberts had 13 points to lead the Buffaloes, who was down 26-25 entering the fourth quarter, while Sydney Spesard had nine and Bryleigh Collom and Addi Spesard each got seven.
The Buffaloes will try to continue the season on Monday, when they face Tri-County at 6 p.m.
At Georgetown
Georgetown-Ridge Farm 40, Villa Grove 35
Villa Grove (35) — Buesing 3 4-4 12, Logan 1 0-0 2, Crafton 0 0-0 0, Arbuckle 5 0-0 13, Crafton 2 2-6 6, Stutz 1 0-0 2, Chandler 0 0-0 0. Totals: 12 6-10 35.
Geo-RF (40) — Kendall Roberts 3 6-8 13, J'Lynn Waltz 0 0-0 0, Savanna Cunningham 0 0-0 0, Sierra Cunningham 0 0-0 0, Sydney Spesard 4 1-1 9, Bryleigh Collom 3 1-2 7, Addi Spesard 2 3-4 7, Ally Cobble 1 0-0 2, Baylee Whittaker 1 0-0 2. Totals: 14 11-15 40.
Villa Grove;11;2;13;9;—;35
Geo-RF;9;7;9;15;—;40
3-point field goals — Villa Grove 5 (Arbuckle 3, Buesing 2); Geo-RF 1 (Roberts). Total fouls — Villa Grove 16, Geo-RF 10. Fouled out — Arbuckle, Stutz. Technical fouls — none.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.