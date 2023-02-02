GEORGETOWN — The Georgetown-Ridge Farm girls basketball team got past Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 46-41 on Thursday.
Kendall Roberts had 17 points for the Buffaloes with seven points in the first quarter, while Addi Spesard had 15 points, J'Lynn Waltz had six and Sydney Spesard added four points.
Beth McMahon had 16 points to lead the Blue Devils, while Natalie Clapp and Draycee Nelson each had nine points and Aubrey Peters added five points.
The Buffaloes will face Hoopeston Area on Monday, while the Blue Devils will play Salt Fork on Monday.
At Georgetown
Georgetown-Ridge Farm 46, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 41
BHRA (41) — Aubrey Peters 2 1-2 5, Natalie Clapp 2 5-6 9, Marleigh Schmit 1 0-0 2, Beth McMahon 7 0-0 16, Ava Acton 0 0-0 0, Draycee Nelson 4 1-1 9, Mikayla Cox 0 0-0 0. Totals: 15 7-9 41.
Geo-RF (46) — Kendall Roberts 5 7-10 17, J'Lynn Waltz 3 0-2 6, Savana Cunningham 0 2-2 2, Peyton McComas 0 2-2 2, Sierra Cunningham 0 0-0 0, Sydney Spesard 2 0-4 4, Bryleigh Colom 0 0-2 0, Addi Spesard 4 6-6 15. Totals: 14 17-28 46.
BHRA;10;10;10;11;—;41
Geo-RF;15;12;8;12 ;— ;46
3-point field goals — BHRA 2 (McMahon 2); Geo-RF 1 (Addi Spesard). Total fouls — BHRA 19, Geo-RF 13. Fouled out — Addi Spesard. Technical fouls — none.
