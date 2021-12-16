GILMAN — The Georgetown-Ridge Farm girls basketball team was down 27-15 at halftime and could not keep with Iroquois West in a 41-31 loss on Thursday.
Addi Spesard had 10 points for the Buffaloes, while Bryleigh Collom had seven and Kendall Roberts and Sydney Spesard each had five.
At Gilman
Iroquois West 41, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 31
Geo-RF (31) — Kendall Roberts 2 1-3 5, J'Lynn Waltz 0 0-0 0, Sierra Cunningham 0 0-0 0, Julia Cooprider 0 0-0 0, Sydney Spesard 0 5-8 5, Bryleigh Collom 3 1-3 7, Addi Spesard 3 4-8 10, Ally Cobble 1 0-0 2. Totals: 10 11-22 31.
Iroquois West (41) — Scharp 3 0-0 6, Nambo 4 1-4 10, Small 5 2-2 13, McCann 0 0-0 0, Tilstra 1 0-2 2, Medina 1 0-0 2, Cote 0 0-0 0, Kanosky 0 0-0 0, Wagner 0 0-0 0, Rhodes 1 1-2 3, Clark 0 0-0 0, Thomas 2 1-2 5, Tammen 0 0-0 0. Totals: 17 5-12 41.
Geo-RF;7;8;4;12;—;31
Iroquois West;17;10;7;7;—;41
3-point field goals — Iroquois West 2 (Nambo, Small). Total fouls — Geo-RF 14, Iroquois West 16. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — none.
