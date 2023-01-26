GEORGETOWN — The Georgetown-Ridge Farm girls basketball team jumped out to a 22-8 first quarter lead and went on to a 58-18 win over Schlarman Academy on Thursday.
Kendall Roberts had 14 points to lead the Buffaloes, while Bryleigh Collom had 10, J'Lynn Waltz and Addi Spesard each had seven points and Milee Ellis added six.
Izzy Bogen had eight points to lead the Hilltoppers, while Deana Linares and Emma Myers each had four points.
The Buffaloes will play First Baptist on Monday, while the Hilltoppers will face Westville next Thursday.
At Georgetown
Georgetown-Ridge Farm 58, Schlarman Academy 18
Schlarman (18) — Ruthie Underwood 0 0-0 0, Devyn Gose 0 0-0 0, Izzy Bogen 3 2-4 8, Deana Linares 2 0-0 4, Emma Osterbur 0 0-0 0, Madison Watson 0 0-0 0, Emma Myers 2 0-2 4, Morgan Colby 1 0-0 2. Totals: 8 2-6 18.
Geo-RF (58) — Kendall Roberts 6 1-2 14, J'Lynn Waltz 3 1-2 7, Savana Cunningham 1 0-0 2, Peyton McComas 2 0-0 4, Sierra Cunningham 1 0-0 2, Julia Cooprider 1 0-0 2, Sydney Spesard 1 0-0 2, Kaydence Kraus 0 0-2 0, Taylor Foster 0 0-0 0, Bryleigh Collom 4 2-2 10, Addi Spesard 3 1-3 7, Milee Ellis 3 0-0 6, Kaylynn Payne 1 0-0 2, Hadlee Hayes 0 0-0 0. Totals: 26 5-11 58.
Schlarman;8;3;2;5;—;18
Geo-RF;22;15;13;8;— ;58
3-point field goals — Geo-RF 1 (Roberts). Total fouls — Schlarman 11, Geo-RF 5. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — none.
