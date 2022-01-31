DANVILLE — The Georgetown-Ridge Farm girls basketball team cruised to a 46-4 win over Danville First Baptist on Monday.
Kendall Roberts had 16 points for the Buffaloes, while Sydney Spesard and Addie Spesard each had eight.
Ava Taubert had two points to lead the Knights.
Georgetown-Ridge Farm is scheduled to play Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin on Thursday.
At Danville
Georgetown-Ridge Farm 46, First Baptist 4
Georgetown-Ridge Farm (46) — Kendall Roberts 7 2-4 16, Savana Cunningham 2 0-0 4, Sierra Cunningham 2 0-0 4, Julia Cooprider 0 0-0 0, Sydney Spesard 3 2-4 8, Bryleigh Collom 1 2-2 4, Addie Spesard 4 0-1 8, Ally Cobble 1 0-0 2, Bailee Whittaker 0 0-0 0. Totals: 20 6-11 46.
First Baptist (4) — Annikja Taubert 0 0-0 0, Prayse Odomes 0 0-0 0, Annie Montgomery 0 1-4 1, Claire Zackman 0 0-0 0, Ava Taubert 1 0-0 2, Clara Houston 0 0-0 0, Nalani Day 0 1-2 1. Totals: 1 2-6 4.
Geo-RF;8;18;12;8;—;46
First Baptist;1;0;3;0;— ;4
Total fouls — Georgetown-Ridge Farm 13, First Baptist 6. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — none.
