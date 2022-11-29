GEORGETOWN — The Georgetown-Ridge Farm girls basketball team rebounded from a loss to Neoga on Saturday for a 33-15 win over Chrisman on Tuesday.
Sydney Spesard had 11 points and eight rebounds for the Buffaloes, while Kendall Roberts had eight points and six assists, Bryleigh Collom had six points and Addi Spesard had four points and 19 rebounds.
McKenzie Mitchell had 10 points to lead the Cardinals.
Georgetown-Ridge Farm will play Milford on Monday.
At Georgetown
Georgetown-Ridge Farm 33, Chrisman 15
Chrisman (15) — Alivia Brinkley 1 1-2 3, Taylor Jones 0 0-0 0, Whitni Haton 0 0-0 0, Olivia Radke 1 0-0 2, Bailey Presslor 0 0-0 0, Peyton Reasor 0 0-0 0, McKenzie Mitchell 3 4-6 10, Addison Phipps 0 0-0 0. Totals: 5 5-8 15.
Georgetown-Ridge Farm (33) — Kendall Roberts 3 2-4 8, J'Lynn Waltz 0 0-0 0, Savana Cunningham 1 0-3 2, Peyton McComas 0 0-0 0, Sierra Cunningham 1 0-0 2, Sydney Spesard 4 3-6 11, Bryleigh Collom 2 1-2 6, Addi Spesard 1 1-4 4. Totals: 12 7-19 33.
Chrisman;4;5;2;4;—;15
Geo-RF;7;7;9;10;— ;33
3-point field goals — Geo-RF 1 (Collom). Total fouls — Chrisman 14, geo-RF 9. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — none.
