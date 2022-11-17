GEORGETOWN — With a team that has shown improvement last season, the best thing to do was get a win in the next season opener.
The Georgetown-Ridge Farm girls basketball did just that on Thursday with a 46-12 win over Heritage.
Sydney Spesard had 15 points to lead the Buffaloes, while Kendall Roberts had 14 points and eight assists and Addi Spesard had four points and 10 rebounds.
The Buffaloes will host Blue Ridge on Monday.
At Georgetown
Georgetown-Ridge Farm 46, Heritage 12
Heritage (12) — Courtney Sanford 0 0-0 0, Faith Latham 0 0-0 0, Gracie Tate 0 0-0 0, Bailee Lubben 0 0-0 0, McKayla Eddy 0 0-0 0, Alexus Day 0 0-0 0, Adena Paul 5 2-8 12, Loran Tate 0 0-0 0. Totals: 5 2-8 12.
Georgetown-Ridge Farm (46) — Kendall Roberts 7 0-1 14, J'Lynn Waltz 2 0-0 4, Savana Cunningham 0 0-5 0, Peyton McComas 0 1-2 1, Sierra Cunningham 1 0-2 2, Julia Cooprider 0 0-0 0, Sydney Spesard 3 9-12 15, Kaydence Kraus 1 0-2 2, Bryleigh Collom 0 0-0 0, Addi Spesard 1 2-4 4, Milee Ellis 1 0-0 2, Hadlee Hayes 1 0-0 2. Totals: 17 12-28 46.
Heritage;4;6;2;0;—;12
Geo-RF;15;16;11;4;— ;46
Total fouls — Heritage 14, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 8. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — none.
