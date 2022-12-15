GEORGETOWN — The Georgetown-Ridge Farm girls basketball team lost a close 41-35 game to Iroquois West on Thursday.
Kendall Roberts and Savana Cunningham each had eight points to lead the Buffaloes, while J'Lynn Waltz had six and Sydney Spesard added five points.
The Buffaloes will next play on Saturday against North Vermillion.
At Georgetown
Iroquois West 41, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 35
Iroquois West (41) — Kraft 0 0-0 0, Kanosky 0 1-2 1, Scharpe 0 0-0 0, Wagner 0 0-0 0, Rhodes 0 0-0 0, Namleo 2 2-4 8, Small 5 6-6 18, Clark 0 0-0 0, Tanner 7 0-0 14. Totals: 14 9-12 41.
Georgetown-Ridge Farm (35) — Kendall Roberts 3 2-2 8, J'Lynn Waltz 3 0-0 6, Savana Cunninham 3 2-3 8, Sierra Cunningham 1 0-0 2, Sydney Spesard 2 1-1 5, Bryleigh Collom 1 1-3 3, Addi Spesard 1 1-2 3. Totals: 14 7-11 35.
Iroquois West;7;12;14;8;—;41
Geo-RF;8;8;4;15;— ;35
3-point field goals — Iroquois West 4 (Small 2, Nambo 2). Total fouls — Iroquois West 10, Geo-RF 12. Fouled out — Savana Cunningham. Technical fouls — none.
