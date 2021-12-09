GEORGETOWN — The Georgetown-Ridge Farm girls basketball team were up 37-32 going into the fourth quarter, but could not hold on to the lead as they lost 41-37 on Thursday.
Addie Spesard had 15 points for the Buffaloes, while Sydney Spesard had eight, Bryleigh Collom had six and Kendall Roberts added five.
At Georgetown
Cissna Park 41, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 37
Cissna Park (41) — Julia Edelman 0 1-2 1, Addison Seggebruch 4 0-2 8, Hannah Kollman 0 0-0 0, Morgan Sinn 2 1-2 5, Emma Morrical 6 8-10 20, Ava Seggebruch 2 3-6 7. Totals: 14 13-22 41.
Georgetown-Ridge Farm (37) — Kendall Roberts 2 0-2 5, Savanna Cunningham 0 0-0 0, Sierra Cunningham 0 0-0 0, Sydney Spesard 4 0-2 8, Bryleigh Collom 3 0-1 6, Addie Spesard 4 7-9 15, Ally Cobble 0 1-2 1, Bailee Whittaker 1 0-0 2. Totals: 14 8-16 37.
Cissna Park;9;9;14;9;—;41
Geo-RF;10;12;15;0;—;37
3-point field goals — Georgetown-Ridge Farm 1 (Roberts). Total fouls — Cissna Park 16, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 16. Fouled out — Sydney Spesard. Technical fouls — none.
