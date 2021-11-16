GEORGETOWN — The Georgetown-Ridge Farm girls basketball team started the season with a 47-21 loss to Urbana University High on Tuesday.
Addi Spesard had seven points to lead the Buffaloes, while Sydney Spesard had six points and Bryleigh Collom had four points.
The Buffaloes will next play in the Neoga Tournament next week.
At Georgetown
Urbana University 47, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 21
Urbana University (47) — Emma Murawski 3 0-2 6, Annie Bilderback 0 0-0 0, Lara Marinov 5 1-2 14, Marian Void 0 0-0 0, Dina Hashash 8 9-14 25, Anna Park 0 0-0 0, Anna Williams 0 0-2 0, Lisa Spencer 0 0-0 0, Venia Mongwa 1 0-0 2, Nyla Kyles 0 0-0 0. Totals: 17 10-20 47.
Georgetown-Ridge Farm (21) — Kendall Roberts 1 0-0 2, Kierra Winland 1 0-0 2, Sydney Spesard 3 0-0 6, Bryleigh Collom 2 0-0 4, Addi Spesard 3 1-2 7, Ally Cobble 0 0-0 0, Bailee Whittaker 0 0-0 0. Totals: 10 1-2 21.
Urbana U.;9;23;15;0;—;47
Geo-RF;4;2;9;6;—;21
3-point field goals — Urbana University 3 (Marinov 3). Total fouls — Urbana University 8, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 12. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — none.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.