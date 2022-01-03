WESTVILLE — The Georgetown-Ridge Farm girls basketball team started the new year with a 40-29 win over Westville on Monday.
Sydney Spesard had 12 points for the Buffaloes, while Kendall Roberts and Addie Spesard each had 10 and Bryleigh Collom added six.
Hadley Cox had 10 points for the Tigers, while Aubrie Jenkins had eight, Maddie Appl had five and Lydia Gondzur added four.
At Westville
Georgetown-Ridge Farm 40, Westville 29
Geo-RF (40) — Kendall Roberts 4 1-2 10, J'Lynn Waltz 0 0-0 0, Sierra Cunningham 1 0-2 2, Sydney Spesard 5 2-2 12, Bryleigh Collom 3 0-0 6, Addie Spesard 3 4-6 10, Ally Cobble 0 0-0 0, Bailee Whittaker 0 0-0 0. Totals: 16 7-12 40.
Westville (29) — Hadley Cox 4 1-4 10, Lani Gondzur 0 0-0 0, Lydia Gondzur 1 2-5 4, Kelsie High 1 0-0 2, Carico McKenzie 0 0-0 0, Hadley Jones 0 0-0 0, Maddie Appl 2 1-6 5, Aubrie Jenkins 4 0-0 8. Totals: 12 4-15 29.
Geo-RF;10;9;10;11;—;40
Westville;5;8;9;7;—;29
3-point field goals — Geo-RF 1 (Roberts); Westville 1 (Cox). Total fouls — Geo-RF 9, Westville 11. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — none.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.