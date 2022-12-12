WESTVILLE — The Georgetown-Ridge Farm girls basketball team jumped out toa 24-8 halftime lead and went on to beat Westville 42-26 on Monday.
Kendall Roberts had 16 points to lead the Buffaloes, while Sydney Spesard had 13 and Addi Spesard added six.
Lydia Gondzur had 14 to lead the Tigers, while Lani Gondzur had six and Hadley Jones added four.
The Buffaloes will play Iroquois West on Thursday, while the Tigers will play Cissna Park on Thursday.
At Westville
Georgetown-Ridge Farm 42, Westville 26
Geo-RF (42) — Kendall Roberts 8 0-4 16, J'Lynn Waltz 1 0-2 2, Savana Cunningham 0 1-4 1, Peyton McComas 1 0-0 2, Sierra Cunningham 1 0-0 2, Sydney Spesard 6 1-2 13, Bryleigh Collom 0 0-0 0, Addie Spesard 3 0-0 6. Totals: 20 2-12 42.
Westville (26) — Lani Gondzur 2 0-1 6, Lydia Gondzur 5 4-7 14, McKynze Carico 0 0-0 0, Lainey Wichtowski 1 0-0 2, Hadley Jones 2 0-0 4, Maddie Appl 0 0-4 0, Madison Jones 0 0-0 0, Ariel Clarkston 0 0-2 0. Totals: 11 4-14 26.
Geo-RF;15;21;11;19;—; 66
Westville;6;2;7;11;— ;26
Total fouls — Geo-RF 16, Westville 12. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — none.
