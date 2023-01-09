GEORGETOWN — The Georgetown-Ridge Farm girls basketball team hung tough with Watseka, but lost 44-39 on Monday.
Kendall Roberts had 18 points to lead the Buffaloes, while Sydney Spesard had nine points, Addi Spesard had six and Bryleigh Collom added four.
The Buffaloes will face Oakwood on Thursday.
At Georgetown
Watseka 44, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 39
Watseka (44) — Elizabeth Wittenborn 0 0-2 0, Natalie Petersen 0 0-0 0, Brianna Denault 4 1-7 10, Becca Benoit 5 1-2 11, Ava Swartz 7 1-2 16, Jasmine Essington 3 0-0 7, Emily Miller 0 0-0 0, Megan Martin 0 0-2 0. Totals: 19 3-15 44.
Georgetown-Ridge Farm (39) —Kendall Roberts 3 11-18 18, J'Lynn Waltz 0 0-0 0, Savana Cunningham 0 2-2 2, Sierra Cunningham 0 0-0 0, Sydney Spesard 4 1-2 9, Bryleigh Collom 1 2-2 4, Addie Spesard 1 4-4 6, Milee Ellis 0 0-0 0. Totals: 9 21-28 39
Watseka;19;6;10;9;—;44
Geo-RF;10;12;4;13;— ;39
3-point field goals — Watseka 3 (Denault, Swartz, Essington); Georgetown-Ridge Farm 1 (Roberts). Total fouls — Watseka 17, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 11. Fouled out — Benoit. Technical fouls — none.
