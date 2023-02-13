CATLIN — The Georgetown-Ridge Farm girls basketball team had a slow start and it cost it in a 61-41 loss to Tuscola in an IHSA Class 1A regional semifinal at Salt Fork High School.
Kendall Roberts had 19 points for the Buffaloes, who were down 12-4 after the first quarter, while Addi Spesard had 13 and Sierra Cunningham and Bryleigh Collom each added three.
The Buffaloes end a season where they achieved their first wins in the Vermilion County and regional tournaments in years.
Sydney Moss had 17 points for the Warriors, while Ella Boyer had 14 and Harley Woodard added 13.
Tuscola will face Salt Fork on Thursday for the regional title.
