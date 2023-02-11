GEORGETOWN — The Georgetown-Ridge Farm girls basketball team won their IHSA Class 1A regional matchup 47-24 over Chrisman on Saturday.
J'Lynn Waltz had 12 points to lead the Buffaloes, while Kendall Roberts had 10, Sierra Cunningham and Bryleigh Collom each had six and Addie Spesard had five points.
Addison Phipps had nine points to lead the Cardinals, while Taylor Jones added four points.
The Buffaloes will face Tuscola in Monday's semifinals at Salt Fork High School.
