VEEDERSBURG, Ind. — The Fountain Central girls basketball team made the right plays at the right time as they got past Southmont 50-48 on Thursday.
Larrissa Bowers had 14 points and 16 rebounds for the Mustangs, while Jerzi Hershberger had 17 points with five assist and five steals, Hannah Prickett had seven points and eight rebounds, Brailey Hoagland had five points with a big steal and lay-up late in the fourth quarter and Rylee Simko had five points off the bench.
The Mustangs are 2-3 and will face Crawfordsville and Frontier next week.
