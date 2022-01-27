VEEDERSBURG, Ind. — The Fountain Central girls basketball team made the most of its final home game of the season on Thursday with a 48-28 win over Riverton Parke.
Jerzi Hershberger had a triple-double for the Mustangs with 11 points, 12 assists and 13 rebounds, while Larissa Bowers led the team with 15 points and Hannah Prickett and Brailey Hoagland each had six points.
The Mustangs will play Clinton Prairie on February 4 in sectional play.
At Veedersburg, Ind.
Fountain Central 48, Riverton Parke 28
Riverton Parke (28) — Sutton 0 0-0 0, Barnes 2 3-5 7, Montgomery 1 0-0 2, H. Mathas 0 1-2 1, Inman 0 0-0 0, Nowicki 0 0-0 0, Bennett 1 0-0 3, Duke 4 4-9 12, K. Mathas 1 0-0 3. Totals: 9 8-16 28.
Fountain Central (48) — Rylee Simko 0 3-3 3, Brailey Hoagland 3 0-0 6, Jerzi Hershberger 5 1-5 11, Hannah Prickett 2 2-2 6, Kendra Earlywine 2 0-0 4, Larissa Bowers 7 1-3 15, Kacey Kirkpatrick 1 1-2 3. Totals: 10 8-15 48.
R. Parke;4;7;7;10;—;28
F. Central;12;10;14;12;—;48
3-point field goals — Riverton Parke 2 (Bennett, K. Mathas). Total fouls — Riverton Parke 15, Fountain Central 18. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — none.
