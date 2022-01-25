VEEDERSBURG, Ind. — The Fountain Central girls basketball team rallied from six down in the fourth quarter to beat South Vermillion 25-24 on Tuesday in Wabash River Conference action.
Jerzi Hershberger had nine points, eight rebounds and four assists for the Mustangs, who outscored the Wildcats 7-0 in the fourth quarter, while Larissa Bowers had seven points and seven rebounds, Hannah Prickett had three points and seven rebounds, and Brailey Hoagland had three points and six rebounds.
The Mustangs will host Senior Night on Thursday against Riverton Parke.
At Veedersburg, Ind.
Fountain Central 25, South Vermillion 24
South Vermillion (24) — Minor 4 2-3 12, Silver 1 2-2 4, Coleman 2 2-2 7, Wilson 0 0-0 0, Travioli 0 0-2 0, Cottrell 0 0-1 0, Magaji 0 1-2 1. Totals: 7 7-12 24.
Fountain Central (25) —Rylee Simko 1 0-0 2, Brailey Hoagland 1 1-3 3, Jerzi Hershberger 3 2-3 9, Hannah Pricket 1 0-0 3, Kendra Earlywine 0 0-0 0, Larissa Bowers 2 3-4 7, Kacey Kirkpatrick 0 1-4 1. Totals: 8 7-15 25.
S. Vermillion;4;7;13;0;—;24
F. Central;3;10;5;7;— ;25
3-point field goals — South Vermillion 3 (Minor 2, Coleman); Fountain Central 2 (Prickett, Hershberger). Total fouls — South Vermillion 17, Fountain Central 13. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — none.
