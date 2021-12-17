VEEDERSBURG, Ind. — The Fountain Central girls basketball team held Attica scoreless in the first quarter and would go on to win 33-19 on Friday.
Jerzi Hershberger had 14 points, 14 rebounds and three steals, while Brailey Hoagland had eight points and three steals.
The Mustangs will next play on Dec. 29, where they will play in the Bi-County Tournament.
At Veedersburg, Ind.
Fountain Central 33, Attica 19
Attica (19) — Arlee Kerr 0 0-0 0, McKenna Massey 0 2-2 2, Aleah Cruz 1 0-0 2, Madalynn Beck 0 0-0 0, Kayce Askren 0 0-0 0, Cece Rice 5 1-4 15. Totals: 6 3-7 19.
Fountain Central (33) — Rylee Simko 1 0-0 2, Brailey Hoagland 3 2-2 8, Jerzi Hershberger 5 2-2 14, Hannah Prickett 0 1-2 1, Katie Brown 0 0-0 0, KayLee Spragg 2 0-0 4, Kendall Eberly 0 0-0 0, Kacey Kirkpatrick 2 0-2 4. Totals: 13 5-8 33.
Attica;0;8;6;5;—;19
Fountain Central;8;9;7;9;—;33
3-point field goals — Attica 4 (Rice 4); Fountain Central 2 (Hershberger 2). Total fouls — Attica 11, Fountain Central 12. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — none.
