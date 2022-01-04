THORNTOWN, Ind. — The Fountain Central girls basketball team lost to Western Boone 42-28 on Tuesday on the road.
Jerzi Hershberger had eight points and six steals for the Mustangs, while Hannah Prickett had seven points and five steals and KayLee Spragg added six points.
The Mustangs will face the Indiana School of the Deaf on Thursday.
At Thorntown, Ind.
Western Boone 42, Fountain Central 28
Fountain Central (28) — Rylee Simko 0 0-0 0, Brailey Hoagland 1 0-0 2, Jerzi Hershberger 3 1-2 8, Hannah Prickett 2 3-4 7, KayLee Spragg 3 0-1 6, Kendra Earlywine 0 1-3 1, Katie Brown 0 0-0 0, Larissa Bowers 1 0-1 2, Sami Krout 1 0-0 2, Kendall Eberly 0 0-0 0. Totals: 11 5-11 28.
Western Boone (42) — Twrwiske 0 0-0 0, Jones 1 0-0 2, Wynkoop 2 0-0 5, Pennington 6 1-2 13, Rutherford 2 2-6 6, Cripe 0 0-0 0, Koch 0 0-0 0, Roys 5 3-5 13. Totals: 17 6-13 42.
F. Central;3;7;7;11;—;28
W. Boone;10;15;7;10;—;42
3-point field goals — Fountain Central 1 (Hershberger); Western Boone 2 (Terwiske, Wynkoop). Total fouls — Fountain Central 11, Western Boone 13. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — none.
Records — Fountain Central 5-10 overall.
