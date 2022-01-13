WOLCOTT, Ind. — The Fountain Central girls basketball team hit the road on Thursday and could not get untracked as they lost 64-27 to Tri-County.
Kacey Kirkpatrick had six points for the Mustangs, while Jerzi Hershberger had five rebounds and Brailey Hoagland added five steals.
The Mustangs will play Delphi in a rescheduled game on Tuesday.
At Wolcott, Ind.
Tri-County 64, Fountain Central 27
Fountain Central (27) — Rylee Simko 1 0-0 2, Brailey Hoagland 1 3-6 5, Jerzi Hershberger 2 1-2 5, Hannah Prickett 1 0-0 3, KayLee Spragg 0 0-0 0, Kendra Earlywine 1 0-0 2, Katie Brown 1 0-0 2, Larissa Bowers 0 2-4 2, Kacey Kirkpatrick 2 2-4 6, Kendall Eberly 0 0-0 0, Madi Morgan 0 0-0 0, Audree 0 0-0 0, Sami Krout 0 0-0 0. Totals: 9 8-16 27.
Tri-County (64) — Warren 3 3-4 9, Zarse 8 0-0 17, Whitmire 3 3-4 9, Arvin 4 4-6 12, Taulmen 3 3-4 7, Province 0 2-2 2, Culp 0 0-0 0, Roed 0 0-0 0. Totals: 23 15-20 64.
F. Central;6;7;8;6;—;27
Tri-County;21;16;18;9;—;64
3-point field goals — Fountain Central 1 (Prickett); Tri-County 3 (Taulmen 2, Zarse). Total fouls — Fountain Central 17, Tri-County 16. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — none.
