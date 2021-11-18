CHALMERS, Ind. — The Fountain Central girls basketball team had a 21-17 halftime lead, but could not hang on against Frontier in a 50-39 loss on Thursday.
Larissa Bowers had 12 points with eight rebounds for the Mustangs, while Jerzi Hershberger had nine points, eight assists and seven rebounds and Katie Brown had six rebounds off the bench.
The Mustangs will face South Newton on Saturday.
At Chalmers, Ind.
Frontier 50, Fountain Central 39
Fountain Central (39) — Rylee Simko 2-4 0-0 4, Brailey Hoagland 1-5 0-0 2, Jerzi Hershberger 4-10 0-0 9, Hannah Pricektt 4-7 0-0 8, Audree Brown 1-3 0-0 2, Katie Brown 1-9 0-0 2, Larissa Bowers 6-11 0-0 12. Totals: 18-50 0-0 39.
Frontier (50) — Jay 4-10 1-1 9, Blissett 5-10 3-4 11, Mears 6-11 2-2 17, Sorenson 1-7 0-0 3, Anderson 1-2 0-0 2, Newcom 4-11 0-0 8. Totals: 19-51 6-7 50.
F. Central;12;9;10;8;—;39
Frontier;13;4;17;16;—;50
3-point field goals — Fountain Central 1 (Hershberger); Frontier 6 (Mears 3, Blisset 2, Sorenson). Total fouls — Fountain Central 9, Frontier 7. Fouled out —None. Technical fouls — none.
Records — Fountain Central 2-5 overall.
