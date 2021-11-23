CRAWFORDSVILLE, Ind. — THe Fountain Central girls basketball team took a 18-16 halftime lead, but was outscored 29-14 in the second half in a 45-32 loss to North Montgomery on Tuesday.
Jerzi Hershberger, Hannah Prickett and Larissa Bowers each had eight points for the Mustangs, with Hershberger getting five rebounds, eight steals and five assists. Brailey Hoagland had six points and five assists.
Fountain Central will face Delphi next week.
At Crawfordsville, Ind.
North Vermillion 45, Fountain Central 32
Fountain Central (32) — Rylee Simko 1-2 0-0 2, Brailey Hoagland 3-5 0-0 7, Jerzi Hershberger 3-10 2-2 8, Hannah Prickett 3-8 2-4 8, Audree Brown 0-0 0-0 0, Katie Brown 0-1 1-2 1, Larissa Bowers 4-10 0-0 8, Madi Morgan 0-0 0-0 0, Kendra Earlywine 0-2 0-0 0, KayLee Spragg 0-0 0-0 0, Kendall Eberly 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 14-38 4-6 32.
North Montgomery (45) — Welch 1-7 0-0 3, Broadwater 0-5 0-0 0, Young 1-2 0-0 2, Phillips 0-5 0-0 0, Rice 6-11 0-0 12, Dugard 4-7 8-13 16, Banta 1-1 0-0 2, Ramey 4-9 2-3 10. Totals: 17-47 10-16 45.
F. Central;6;12;6;8;—;32
N. Montgomery;9;7;19;10;—;45
3-point field goals — North Montgomery 1 (Welch). Total fouls — Fountain Central 11, North Montgomery 10. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — none.
Records — Fountain Central 3-6 overall.
JV score — Hometown 54, Big City 47.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.