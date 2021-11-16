VEEDERSBURG, Ind. — The Fountain Central girls basketball team had an early lead, but could not hang on as they lost to Crawfordsville 42-30 on Tuesday.
The Mustangs were leading the Athenians 11-9 after the first quarter, but were outscored 12-2 in the second quarter.
Jerzi Hershberger had 12 points and six rebounds to lead Fountain Central, while Hannah Prickett had seven points and Larissa Bowers added seven rebounds.
The Mustangs will play Frontier on Thursday.
