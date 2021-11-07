VEEDERSBURG, Ind. — After a pair of setbacks to open the 2021-22 season, the Fountain Central girls basketball team earned their first victory with a 42-36 triumph over the Frankfort Hot Dogs on Saturday.
Brailey Hoagland led the way for the Mustangs with 15 points, seven rebounds and three steals, while Hannah Prickett and Larissa Bowers each chipped in with seven points.
Jerzi Hershberger had an all-around good game for Fountain Central (1-2) with five points, six rebounds and five assists.
Up next for the Mustangs is a trip to Clinton Central on Tuesday.
