ATTICA, Ind. — The Fountain Central girls basketball team continued its season on Tuesday with a 40-32 win over North Vermillion in an IHSAA Class 1A sectional.
Hanna Prickett had 14 points to lead the Mustangs, while Katie Brown had 10 points and Brailey Hoagland and Kacey Kirkpatrick each had eight points.
Callie Naylor had nine to lead the Falcons, while Lauren Ellis had seven, Olivia Pearman had five and Cadence Dunham and Braxtyn Dunham each had four.
The Mustangs will play Rossville in semifinal action on Friday at 7:30 p.m. EST.
In IHSAA Class 2A action, Covington lost 69-30 to Carroll, while Seeger scored in the last seconds to beat Delphi Community 50-48. The Patriots will play host Lafayette Central Catholic in semifinal play on Friday at 6 p.m. EST.
At Attica, Ind.
Fountain Central 40, North Vermillion 32
Fountain Central (40) — Rylee Simko 0 0-0 0, Brailey Hoagland 3 2-3 8, Laney Hoagland 0 0-0 0 , Hannah Prickett 4 3-6 14, Madisyn Morgan 0 0-0 0, Katie Brown 4 0-0 10, Kacey Kirkpatrick 3 2-4 8. Totals: 14 7-13 40.
N. Vermillion (32) — Cadence Dunham 2 0-2 4, Callie Naylor 4 0-0 9, Braxtyn Dunham 2 0-0 4, Lauren Ellis 2 3-4 7, Kera Dunham 0 0-0 0, Savannah Pollard 0 0-0 0, Braylee Brown 1 1-2 3, Tera Thompson 0 0-0 0, Olivia Pearman 2 1-3 5. Totals: 13 5-11 32.
F. Central;4;12;10;14;—;40
N. Vermillion;9;10;6;7 ;— ;32
3-point field goals — Fountain Central 5 (Prickett 3, Brown 2); North Vermillion 1 (Naylor). Total fouls — Fountain Central 15, North Vermillion 18. Fouled out — Kirkpatrick, Braxtyn Dunham. Technical fouls — none.
