INDIANAPOLIS — The Fountain Central girls basketball team got past the Indiana School for the Deaf 41-35 on Thursday.
Jerzi Hershberger had 10 points, nine assists and six steals for the Mustangs, while Hannah Prickett ha 10 points and five rebounds and Larissa Bowers had 14 points and nine rebounds.
The Mustangs will stay on the road on Tuesday for a game against Covington.
At Indianapolis
Fountain Central 41, Indiana School for the Deaf 35
Fountain Central (41) — Rylee Simko 1 0-1 3, Brailey Hoagland 1 0-0 2, Jerzi Hershberger 3 3-4 10, Hannah Prickett 4 0-3 10, KayLee Spragg 0 0-0 0, Kendra Earlywine 1 0-0 2, Katie Brown 0 0-0 0, Larissa Bowers 6 1-2 14, Kacey Kirkpatrick 0 0-0 0. Totals: 16 4-10 41.
Indiana Deaf (35) — Baird 5 0-0 12, Walton 0 0-0 0, Daniels 0 0-0 0, S. Wacher 8 1-4 17, Hoflind 0 1-2 1, A. Wascher 2 0-0 5. Totals: 14 2-6 35.
F. Central;11;10;7;13;—;41
Indiana Deaf;12;5;4;14;—;42
3-point field goals — Fountain Central 5 (Prickett 2, Bowers, Hershberger, Simko); Indiana Deaf 3 (Baird 2, A. Wascher). Total fouls — Foutnain Central 8, Indiana Deaf 13. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — none.
Records — Fountain Central 6-10 overall.
