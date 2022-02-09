ATTICA, Ind. — Long-range shooting carried the Lafayette Central Catholic Knights to the IHSAA Class 1A sectional championship over the North Vermillion Falcons 80-35 on Tuesday night.
Central Catholic buried 12 shots from behind the 3-point arc with Tori Thompson hitting four as she finished with a game-high 18 points. The Knights had three of its five starters score in double figures with Carley Barrett and Caitlin Dineen adding 15 and 14 respectively.
North Vermillion, which trailed 23-13 after the first quarter, was held to single digits in the final three periods by Central Catholic.
Cami Pearman finished with a team-high 13 for the Lady Falcons, who end the year with an 18-9 record.
The Knights (21-4) advances to the Wes-Del Regional this Saturday.
Lafayette Central Catholic 80, North Vermillion 35
Central Catholic (80) — Kendal Rider 1 0-0 3, Tori Thompson 7 0-0 18, Karsyn Cherry 3 0-1 7, Carley Barrett 5 5-7 15, Caitlin Dineen 5 1-1 14, Grace Bordenet 3 2-2 9, Maddy Bruce 1 0-0 2, Kaitlin Riley 1 0-0 3, Ella Thompson 0 0-0 0, Ella Fabian 2 0-0 4, Ava Gutwein 1 0-0 3, Maria Vawter 1 0-0 2. Totals: 30 8-11 80.
North Vermillion (35) — Ava Martin 4 0-2 8, Megan Davis 0 0-0 0, Callie Naylor 1 0-0 3, Braxtyn Dunham 3 1-2 7, Lauren Ellis 0 0-0 0, Cami Pearman 4 3-4 13, Addi Burns 0 0-0 0, Lexi McLain 0 0-0 0, Braylee Brown 0 0-0 0, Tera Thompson 0 0-0 0, Olivia Pearman 2 0-0 4. Totals: 13 4-8 35.
Central Catholic `23 `22 `16 `19 `— `80
North Vermillion `13 `6 `8 `8 `— `35
3-pointers — Central Catholic 12 (Thompson 4, Dineen 3, Rider 1, Cherry 1, Bordenet 1, Riley 1, Gutwein 1). North Vermillion 5 (Dunham 2, C.Pearman 2, Naylor 1). Total fouls — Central Catholic 12, North Vermillion 9. Fouled out — none.
Records — Lafayette Central Catholic 21-4 overall. North Vermillion 18-9 overall.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.