FITHIAN — For the Oakwood Comets, getting their offense going on Thursday night started at the defensive end.
Oakwood (6-5) forced the Hoopeston Area Cornjerkers into 31 turnovers, leading to 16 points as the Comets claimed a 43-23 victory in a Vermilion Valley Conference girls basketball game at The Pit in Oakwood.
“We have been in a funk a little offensively, but we have turned up our defense the last couple of games and that has made a difference,’’ said Oakwood coach Stephanie Marsh.
How did she get her team to make those changes?
“I yelled at them,’’ she joked. “No, seriously, I just re-emphasized our philosophies. I’m a defensive coach and I firmly believes that our defense will create offense.
“And when the offense is struggling, that’s when a good defense will lead to good things on offense. I think they are finally buying into it.’’
For Hoopeston Area, the combination of a stingy Oakwood defense and playing its fifth game in six days was less than ideal.
“I think a lot of our problems can be attributed to mental fatigue and physical fatigue,’’ said Hoopeston Area coach Aaron Fell, whose team lost to Herscher in the championship game of the Iroquois West Holiday Hoopla on Wednesday. “Both teams were pressing for the whole game (Wednesday) and we were just physically tired coming into this game.
“Our plan was to not press them and sit back in a 2-3 zone to try and save our legs.’’
But the Cornjerkers (6-7) found themselves trailing 19-10 at halftime.
“We had to do something different in the second half,’’ Fell said. “We tried pressing them, but you could tell that we didn’t have any legs.’’
Oakwood not only continued apply its defensive pressure, but the Comets started winning the battle of the rebounds.
Forward Addie Wright, who had a game-high 13 points, pulled down a game-high 16 rebounds, while Cherokee Hanner added 11 more including 10 on the offensive glass.
“Zones can be a little difficult for us,’’ said Marsh, noting that the Comets had a nine-point halftime advantage. “I really thought our rebounding was poor in the first half. So, I encouraged them to keep working.
“Addie had a good game and we needed those rebounds tonight.’’
And what did she think of her team’s 22 offensive rebounds.
“We missed a lot of layups, so I don’t count those as offensive rebounds,’’ she said. “We need to get out of our own heads when we are shooting that close to the basket. We are fading away, trying to avoid contact.
“We just need to go up strong and play through the contact.’’
Joining Wright, who also had a game-high seven steals, in double figures for Oakwood was Nikita Taylor with 10 points while Jaydah Arrowsmith had nine points, six rebounds and six steals.
Briley Cox was the leading scorer for Hoopeston Area, which played without Klaire Pitcher, with seven points, while Bre Crose had a team-high 12 rebounds.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.