DANVILLE — The Danville girls basketball team had a slow start against Watseka and it cost the Vikings in a 45-26 loss on Wednesday.
The Vikings were outscored 11-2 in the first quarter and had to play catch-up the rest of the way against the Warriors.
Amara McFarland led Danville with 14, while Layla Johnson had eight points.
The Vikings will start play in the Charleston Holiday Tournament on Monday.
At Danville
Watseka 45, Danville 26
Watseka (45) — Haven Meyer 0 0-0 0, Elizabeth Wittenborn 1 0-0 2, Cherista Holohan 1 0-0 2, Brianna Denault 2 3-8 7, Becca Benoit 3 5-6 11, Ava Swartz 1 0-2 2, Jasmine Essington 3 4-4 10, Emily Miller 1 2-4 4, Megan Martin 3 1-2 7. Totals: 15 15-26 45.
Danville (26) — Johnson 4 0-1 8, Mackezie Blanden 0 0-0 0, Aleeyah Rudy 1 0-1 2, Berryhill 0 0-0 0, Amara McFarland 6 0-1 14, Parker 0 2-2 2, Layla Johnson 0 0-0 0, Dehajanae Taylor 0 0-0 0, Foley 0 0-0 0 Totals: 11 2-5 26.
Watseka;11;14;9;9;—;45
Danville;2;12;6;6;— ;26
3-point field goals — Danville 2 (McFarland 2). Total fouls — Watseka 13, Danville 23. Fouled out — Rudy. Technical fouls — none.
