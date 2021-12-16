DANVILLE — The Danville girls basketball team hosted Champaign Central on Thursday in Big 12 Conference action.
The Vikings were only down 32-27 at halftime, but the Maroons outscored them 32-19 to win 64-46.
Nautika Conway had 20 points to lead Danville, while Soriah Gouard and Diamond Landfair each had nine points.
At Danville
Champaign Central 64, Danville 46
Central (64) — Robinson 0 1-2 1, Pakastrom 1 0-0 2, Hay 3 2-2 9, Alexander 2 1-4 5, Allen 3 3-4 10, Boland 1 0-2 2, Somers 0 0-0 0, Parks 1 2-2 4, McLeod 10 6-8 30, Stidham 0 1-2 1, Hunter 0 0-0 0. Totals: 21 16-23 64.
Danville (46) — Soriah Gouard 4 1-2 9, Mackenzie Blanden 0 0-0 0, Nautika Conway 7 6-12 20, Diamond Landfair 4 0-0 9, Anna McFarland 1 0-0 2, Asiah Brown 1 0-0 2, Fianna Winston 1 0-0 2, Dejahnoe Taylor 1 0-0 2. Totals: 28 12-18 72.
Central;13;19;12;20;—;64
Danville;10;17;4;15;— ;46
3-point field goals — Central 6 (McLeod 4, Jay, Allen); Danville 1 (Landfair). Total fouls — Central 15, Danville 20. Fouled out — Gouard. Technical fouls — none.
