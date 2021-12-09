BLOOMINGTON — The Danville girls basketball team battled for a halftime tie, but could not overcome Bloomington in a 76-55 loss on Thursday.
Nautika Conaway had 22 points for the Vikings, while Soriah Gouard had 19 and Amara McFarland added nine.
The Vikings will next play Peoria Richwoods on Saturday.
At Bloomington
Bloomington 76, Danville 55
Danville (55) — Soriah Gouard 5 7-9 19, Mackenzie Blanden 0 0-0 0, Nautika Conaway 9 4-4 22, Diamond Landfair 0 0-0 0, Amara McFarland 3 2-3 9, Asiah Brown 0 0-2 0, Gianna Winston 0 0-3 0, DeJahnae Taylor 1 0-0 2. Totals: 16 13-20 55.
Bloomington (76) — Barger 6 10-11 22, Grisinger 3 1-2 8, Hilt 12 3-4 27, Phillips 1 0-3 2, Dadekian 3 0-0 6, Davis 3 2-2 11, Ortiz 0 0-1 0, Rose 0 0-0 0. Totals: 28 16-23 76.
Danville;12;19;16;8;—;57
Bloomington;17;14;27;18;— ;76
3-point field goals — Danville 5 (Gouard 2, McFarland); Bloomington 4 (Davis 3, Grisinger). Total fouls — Danville 17, Bloomington 15. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — none.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.