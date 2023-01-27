DANVILLE — In a season of learning, the Danville High girls basketball team had another lesson against Champaign Central on Thursday.
"We learned today that you have to be able to handle pressure and that you need to have gears in your game when the defender guards the ball," Danville coach Glennie Watson said. "We had times where we allowed them to speed things up and we could not separate, create and get the focus that we need."
Both teams were scoreless in the first two minutes, but the Maroons' took the lead and kept it for a 62-23 win in Big 12 Conference action.
"I thought in the first quarter, we did a good job of staying with them. But in the second quarter, they started to sub in players and we lost that focus," Watson said. "Then we had back to back turnovers. They are a tough team and when you dig a hole with them, it is tough to get out. ... That has been the Achilles heel for us in handling pressure and being strong with the basketball and pass out of the traps."
Amara McFarland led the Vikings with eight points and
Amara is just Amara, she's quick. she competes. She's not big in sized, but she has a great heart. I spoke with her about being tougher and attack them instead of them attacking you.
Sophomore Aleeya Rudy had six points off the bench and Watson said she has been
She's improving daily. She played volleyball and she came out for us this year and I am grateful for that. She's very well-caches and she works hard. She's raw and she's learning and she's mde a lot of progress.
Anna Houpt, AJ Darnell, Gabby Huerta and Dashani Lewis also came off the bench and combined for six points after playing in the Junior Varsity game.
"Three of the four are freshmen and they are two sports kids," Watson said. "They have a passion for it and I am looking forward to see what they can bring to the future. We are working to build and those are the kids you want to build around. They are solid academically and they are great teammates and those are kids that you need to bring the program back."
Neveah Essien had 10 points to lead Champaign Central, while Braelyn Alexander had nine, Abby Boland and Addy McLeod each had eight and Kennedy Ramshaw and Carleigh Parks each had six.
The Vikings will play Normal West next week as they continue to get ready for playoff action.
"We have a tough game against Peoria Richwoods and then we will close out the season against Normal Community and they are a solid team as well," Watson said. "It is all preparation for out young kids going into the future.
"I told them the only way you are going to get better is by playing, This is game that you can't cheat and you have to work at it. You have to put time into it. From November until this point, you can see yourself getting better because you have been connected to it for a few months, but you have to be connected all year to get better even if you are involved with basketball to evolve your skill set."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.