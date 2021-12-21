DANVILLE — The Danville High girls basketball team got past Hoopeston Area 56-45 on Monday.
Nautika Conaway had 25 points for the Vikings, while Soriah Gouard had 19 points and Diamond Landfair added four points.
Klaire Pilcher and Kaitlynn Lange each had 13 points for the Cornjerkers, while Adasyn Jones had eight and Bre Crose added seven.
At Danville
Danville 56, Hoopeston Area 45
Hoopeston Area (45) — Adasyn Jones 3 2-4 8, Katilynn Lange 5 1-5 13, Payton Armstrong 1 0-0 2, Lexie Breymeyer 0 0-0 0, Claire Dixon 0 0-2 0, Tori Birge 1 0-0 2, Bre Crose 1 5-5 7, Klaire Pilcher 4 5-8 13. Totals: 15 13-26 45.
Danville (56) — Soriah Gouard 6 7-11 19, Makenzie Blanden 1 0-0 2, Nautika Conaway 10 5-8 25, Cheynne Walls 1 0-0 2, Diamond Landfair 2 0-0 4, Gianna Winston 1 0-0 2, Dejahanae Taylor 0 0-0 0, Sophia Foley 0 0-0 0, Jyah Parker 1 0-0 2. Totals: 22 12-18 56.
Hoopeston;7;13;13;12;—;45
Danville;17;10;14;15;—;56
3-point field goals — Hoopeston Area 2 (Lange 2). Total fouls — Hoopeston Area 15, Danville 20. Fouled out — Crose. Technical fouls — none.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.