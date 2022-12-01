ST. JOSEPH — The Danville girls basketball team hit the road to face St. Joseph-Ogden and took a 44-14 loss on Thursday.
Layla Johnson had five points to lead the Vikings, who was down 29-8 at halftime, while Amara McFarland, Gianna Winston and Cheyenne Walls each had two points.
The Vikings will try to regroup at home on Monday, when they will have their Big 12 Conference opener against Champaign Centennial.
At St. Joseph
St. Joseph-Ogden 44, Danville 14
Danville (14) — Mackenzie Blanden 0 0-2 0, Aleeyah Rudy 0 0-0 0, Berryhill 0 0-0 0, Cheyenne Walls 0 2-2 2, Diamond Landfair 0 0-2 0, Amara McFarland 1 0-0 2, Parker 0 1-2 1, Layla Johnson 2 1-2 5, Dejahne Taylor 0 1-2 1, Foley 0 1-6 1, Gianna Winston 1 0-0 2. Totals: 4 6-18 14.
St. Joseph-Ogden (44) — Sammy Uden 0 0-0 0, Addie Sebbegruch 5 3-7 13, Olivia Baltzell 0 1-2 1, Katie Ericksen 0 0-3 0, Addison Frick 2 2-3 7, Taylor Hug 2 0-0 4, Kaytlyn Baker 1 1-2 3, Addie Brooks 0 0-0 0, Timera Blackburn 0 0-0 0, Sarah Kearney 0 0-0 0, Addy Martinie 8 0-1 16, Kayla Osterbur 0 0-0 0. Totals: 18 7-18 44.
Danville;2;4;5;3;—;14
St. Joseph-Ogden;13;9;13;9;— ;44
3-point field goals — St. Joseph-Ogden 1 (Frick). Total fouls — Danville 15, St. Joseph-Ogden 17. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — none.
