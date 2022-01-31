NORMAL — The Danville girls basketball team hit the road on Monday to play Normal Community.
The Vikings found themselves down 36-5 after the first quarter and 59-9 at halftime as they lost 76-35 in Big 12 Conference action.
Nau'Tika Conaway had 18 points to lead the Vikings, while Soriah Gouard had 12 points.
The Vikings are scheduled to play Normal West on Thursday.
At Normal
Normal Community 76, Danville 35
Danville (35) — Soriah Gouard 4 2-6 12, Makenzie Blanden 0 0-2 0, Tharija Rose 0 2-2 2, Nau'Tika Conaway 8 2-4 18, Cheyenne Walls 0 0-0 0, Diamond Landfair 0 0-0 0, Amara McFarland 1 0-0 3, Jyah Parker 0 0-0 0, Gianna Winston 0 0-0 0, Dejhanae Taylor 0 0-0 0, Sophia Foley 0 0-0 0. Totals: 13 6-14 35.
Normal Community (76) — Sophie Feeney 3 7-7 15, Lauren Hlava 3 0-0 8, Chloe Janssen 2 0-0 5, Allie Rustemeyer 1 1-2 4, Giana Rawlings 6 0-0 16, Sophie Barlow 1 0-0 3, Ruth Olieros-Gallardo 1 0-0 2, Meadow Broke 0 0-2 0, Addie Snoeyink 2 0-0 5, Paige Walker 2 0-0 6, Ali Ince 5 2-2 12, Brynley Dowd 0 0-0 0. Totals: 26 10-11 76.
Danville;5;4;11;15;—;35
N. Community;36;23;14;3;— ;76
3-point field goals — Danville 3 (Gouard 2, McFarland); Hometown 4 (Ebert 2, Baumgart 1, Nichols 1). Total fouls — Danville 14, Normal Community 12. Fouled out — Gouard. Technical fouls — none.
