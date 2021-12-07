CHAMPAIGN — Senior Nau'Tika Conaway and freshman Soriah Gouard combined for 45 points but it wasn't enough as the Danville Vikings suffered a 66-55 loss to Champaign Centennial in a nonconference contest on Monday night.
Conaway and Gouard had 19 of the Vikings 21 points in the fourth quarter and they combined for 16 of the team's 19 field goals, but the rest of Danville's lineup had just 10 points with freshman Amara McFarland finishing with five points.
Centennial, which improved to 4-4 with the victory, had four players in double figures with Avery Loschen tossing in a team-high 16 for the Chargers.
Danville, which falls to 1-5 with the loss, had its game scheduled for Tuesday with Hoopeston Area postponed until Dec. 20, so the next game for the Vikings will be Thursday at Bloomington.
PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL
At Champaign
Champaign Centennial 66, Danville 55
Danville (55) — Soriah Gouard 7 6-8 22, Mackenzie Blanden 1 0-0 2, Tharija Rose 0 0-0 0, Nau'Tika Conaway 9 5-6 23, Cheyenne Walls 0 1-2 1, Diamond Landfair 0 0-0 0, Amara McFarland 2 0-1 5, Asiah Brown 0 0-0 0, Gianna Winston 0 2-4 2. Totals: 19 14-21 55.
Centennial (66) — Kennedy Ramshaw 3 5-8 11, Kate Kroenke 5 4-6 14, Avery Loschen 5 4-7 16, Mia DeJesus 4 1-2 9, Kate Yahnke 5 2-2 12, Kayleigh Cox 0 0-0 0, Kiara Rutherford 0 0-0 0, Sifa Mondika 0 0-0 0, Aleah Emers 1 0-0 2, Malia Lussier 1 0-0 2, Alex Smith 0 0-0 0, Anna Miller 0 0-0 0. Totals: 24 16-25 66.
Danville `15 `10 `9 `21 `— `55
Centennial `15 `15 `16 ` 20 `— `66
3-pointers — Danville 3 (Gouard 2, McFarland 1). Centennial 2 (Loschen 2). Total fouls — Danville 21, Centennial 21. Fouled out — Landfair, Ramshaw.
Records — Danville 1-5 overall. Centennial 4-4 overall.
JV Score — Centennial 55, Danville 19.
