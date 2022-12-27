CHARLESTON — The Danville girls basketball team fell to 0-3 at the Charleston Holiday Tournament with a 54-14 loss to Tri-County.
The Vikings will end the tournament on Wednesday.
Updated: December 28, 2022 @ 1:18 am
