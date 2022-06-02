BISMARCK — It seemed like it was a perfect time and a perfect place for Hannah Cronk to take over the Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin girls basketball team.
With her former coach Mike Stephens retiring this past season, Cronk was able to be an assistant and learn more lessons through the season.
“Coach Stephens is one of the great ones,” Cronk said. “He has always been there for me; he followed me through college and helped me get through high school by putting the nugget in my mind to go to college. Along with (assistant coach) Joe Foster, he has helped me through some good and bad times and has been a great mentor. I admire and appreciate him.”
After playing basketball at Parkland and North Carolina-Upstate, Cronk was an assistant for Danville Area Community College’s women’s basketball team.
“I was at DACC and it was an great experience learning from coach (Erika Harris) and the staff there and it has been a really good experience,” Cronk said. “I felt that I can come there and help high school kids reach that collegiate level. I ran into our principal (Brent Rademacher) who gave me that idea and it all fell into place. Coach Stephens was looking to retire, but didn’t say it. He stuck for a year to help me and I think I am ready.
“Right out of college, I knew basketball as a player. I didn’t know the coaching side. Erika took me under her wing and showed me the ropes. Understanding how different players react to different things, because they are not going to be the same.”
Stephens was all for the idea of having one his best players take over after 29 years at BHRA.
“I couldn’t be more excited,” Stephens said. “I was real thrilled when she had the opportunity to be a teacher and be an assistant coach and I couldn’t be any happier.”
Stephens hopes that Cronk can instill a little bit of what he taught her and many other girls during his run.
“The first emphasis is playing tough defense. I felt that if you were defensively sound, you can bring that every night instead of dealing with issues of offense,” Stephens said. “I think that is one the main things we wanted to do at Bismarck, but it took a little while. We won only one game in the first two seasons there. We did establish a solid defensive foundation and rebounding was strong, but we didn’t have great offensive players yet. Two other things were that we tried to be fundamentally sound as we possibly could be and that is a lot more difficult. The other area was that our players had to always respect the game, their teammates and opponents. I think in my time, we did well in all three areas.”
Stephens thanks longtime assistant coach Joe Foster and Earl Lindsey, who helped bring Stephens in from North Ridge Middle School.
“My move to North Ridge to Bismarck, the person I feel that helped me come here was Earl Lindsey and then after those two early years, his two girls (Kris and Kandy Lindsey) came in as freshmen,” Stephens said. “We won 14 games and won a regional. I loved those kids that stayed with me those two years. We needed some help, when the twins cane in, it was great to see those players reap the rewards.
“I also leaned on Tom Johnson a whole lot and he was a great coach and great mentor to me.”
Cronk is coaching a team in an expanded Vermilion Valley Conference than she played at BHRA, but she is confident that she and the Blue Devils will be competitive.
“We start summer practices soon and we will get back at it,” Cronk said. “I am excited. There is a lot of room for growth in the Vermilion Valley Conference. Coaches have got to go in and teach fundamentals and work ethic and that is something that covid has affected, but I think in the next two years, everything will be getting on track and be like it was before.”
