COVINGTON, Ind. — It was a depleted girls’ basketball squad that Bismarck-Henning Rossville-Alvin brought across the state line to face the Covington Trojans on Tuesday.
The Blue Devils (2-5) were without two starters according to head coach Hannah Cronk in a 47-13 defeat, but it might have been worse.
“We were down two tonight,” she said, “but we had three or four out yesterday. We had a lot of people playing positions they weren’t familiar with tonight.”
That fact did not show itself immediately as both teams struggled to hit shots early.
Covington (4-5) got a lay-up from Kali Pettit with two-and-a-half minutes gone in the game and it was another almost three minutes before Mayzee Myers hit a trey for the visitors to make the score 3-2 in their favor.
Both teams continued to miss lay-ups and short jumpers until Lilly Hacquet took a steal coast-to-coast to give the Trojans a 4-3 lead, one that they would never relinquish.
The hosts then went on an 8-0 run to close out the quarter, getting points from Brooke Kirkpatrick, Peyton Brown, Alex Sutherlin and another bucket from Hacquet off a pass from Kirkpatrick to lead 12-3.
Defenses dominated the second quarter, as the only basket in the first five minutes was a jumper by Sutherlin.
Sydni Crain added a runner and Pettit got a putback for the Trojans to make the score 18-3 at the half.
“Our defense stepped up tonight,” Cronk said. “We only gave up six points in that second quarter.”
Covington finally got their offense going in the third quarter according to Brown as his team made two free throws and got another three-pointer before Natalie Clapp hit two free throws to stop the 20-0 Trojan run.
After one point for Covington, Clapp again went to the line and hit a pair of free throws to make it 23-7 at the midway point of the third quarter.
Clapp was aggressive all night, driving to the basket and trying for a lay-up or kicking to a teammate, a fact that Brown brought up in his post-game comments.
“She kept attacking,” he said, “but we had a height advantage that made it hard for her to get the ball inside or for them to get many [offensive] rebounds.”
Covington added two more baskets before the end of the half, including a very pretty three-pass lay-up where Magdalena Sandlin made the final dish to Kirkpatrick for the play of the night.
Up 27-7 after three quarters, the Trojans again hit early in the period, getting a trey from Brown off a pass from Emma Holycross.
Once again, it was Clapp who attacked the basket, missed, got her own rebound and put it back in for a 30-9 score.
Covington went on a late run keyed by baskets from Hacquet who made two deuces and a trey in a span of two minutes.
Draycee Nelson and Clapp each added a free throw and Mikayla Cox a basket to wrap up the scoring for the Blue Devils as the game ended 45-13.
Despite the outcome, Cronk had good things to say about her team.
“We couldn’t get our shots to fall,” she explained, “but our defense was better than it has been and the team put out all the effort they could. I like coaching these girls with the attitude they have.”
Brown also like several things his team did, including playing strong defense (18 steals he said) and having everyone on the team reach the scoreboard.
“Lilly [Hacquet] played good defense early and that seemed to get her going offensively” Brown said. “She was our high scorer after being mostly a defensive player all year. That was good to see.”
He also commended the defense of Kirkpatrick saying, “She only had two steals, but she had lots of deflections for us.”
Brown said the best thing was that the team began to do things in a game that, prior to this one, had only been done in practice “or for a brief glimpse” in a game – meaning, he said, the team was making progress.
Greg Flint is a freelance writer/photographer for the Commercial-News. He can be reached at: gfphoto@gfphoto web.com
At Covington, Ind.
Covington 47, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 13
BHRA (13) — Alivia Reifsteck 0 0-0 0, Morgan Borzarth 0 0-0 0, Natalie Clapp 1 5-8 7, Ella Myers 1 0-0 3, Ava Acton 0 0-0 0, Draycee Nelson 0 1-2 1, Mikayla Cox 1 0-0 2. Totals: 3 6-8 13.
Covington (47) — Alex Sutherlin 1 2-4 4, Peyton Brown 2 0-0 6, Emma Holycross 1 0-0 2, Sydni Crain 4 0-0 9, Magdelena Sandlin 1 0-0 2, Lilly Hacquet 4 0-0 8, Brooke Kirkpatrick 3 2-2 9, Kali Pettit 3 1-2 7. Totals: 19 5-8 47.
BHRA;3;0;4;6;—;13
Covington;12;6;9;20;— ;47
3-point field goals — BHRA 1 (Myers); Covington 4 (Brown 2, Crain, Kirkpatrick). Total fouls — BHRA 7, Covington 9. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — none.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.