COVINGTON, Ind. — The Covington girls basketball team had four players in double figures as the Trojans beat Riverton Parke 60-50 on Tuesday.
Sydni Crain had 17 points to lead the Trojans, while Peyton Brown had 12 points, Alex Sutherlin had 11 points with three steals, Emma Holycross had 10 points and three assists and Kali Pettit added six points, nine rebounds, three steals and four blocks.
The Trojans will travel to Armstrong-Potomac on Nov. 29.
